Woman attacked by robbers at ATM on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 66-year-old woman was robbed and attacked while trying to deposit money at an ATM in Avondale Sunday night.

Just after 10:30 a.m., police said the 66-year-old woman was in her car at the Chase Bank ATM near Addison Street and Elston Avenue when two men opened her car door.

Police said one of the men hit the woman in the head with an object while the other man stole her personal belongings.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to get stitches. She is expected to recover from her physical injuries.

Her daughter told CBS 2 she was on the phone with her mom at the time of the attack and heard her screaming.

"It sounded like she was getting dragged out of the car because I could just hear her scream," She said. "But I'm really glad she's okay aside from just some money and a phone that can be replaced."

No arrests have been made.