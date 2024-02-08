Would-be robbers break apart ATM on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Thieves attempted to take apart an ATM in the drive-thru of a Bank of America in Humboldt Park early Thursday morning.

Police said the robbery attempt took place around 2 a.m. on North Avenue near Kilbourn Avenue. Debris from the smashed ATM was scattered all over the ground.

Officers responding to the scene found a backpack, wallet, license plates and a large metal hook. The suspects were not able to break into the ATM and fled the scene.

Police are investigating.