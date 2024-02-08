Watch CBS News
Would-be robbers break apart ATM on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Thieves attempted to take apart an ATM in the drive-thru of a Bank of America in Humboldt Park early Thursday morning. 

Police said the robbery attempt took place around 2 a.m. on North Avenue near Kilbourn Avenue. Debris from the smashed ATM was scattered all over the ground. 

Officers responding to the scene found a backpack, wallet, license plates and a large metal hook. The suspects were not able to break into the ATM and fled the scene.

Police are investigating. 

Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on February 8, 2024 / 5:39 AM CST

