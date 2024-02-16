Woman followed home, robbed after leaving ATM in Chicago suburb

WHEELING, Ill. (CBS) – A woman was robbed inside her garage after being followed home from an ATM Wednesday afternoon in Wheeling.

Police said just after 2 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of West Dundee Road for a reported robbery.

The victim told police she was at an ATM at a local bank when she was followed home by two people in a dark-colored Infiniti SUV.

After pulling into the garage of her building, the robbers appeared, pushed her to the ground, and took her property including cash. The victim suffered minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

According to Wheeling police, similar incidents happened at several suburban locations. They are reminding residents to be aware of their surroundings - especially after leaving an ATM or bank.

Anyone suspected of being followed should remain in their vehicle and call 911.