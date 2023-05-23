Woman arrested after punching student at Waukegan middle school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was arrested after she and another person attacked a student and staff member Tuesday morning at John Lewis Middle School in north suburban Waukegan.

Police said, around 7:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a battery at the school, and learned the aunt of a student and another person went to the school to confront a student about a previous altercation with her niece.

When school staff tried to stop them from going into the school, they attacked staffers and went inside, where 29-year-old Angel Terry punched a student in the face, according to police. The other person who was with Terry, an unidentified male, also attacked a staff member and a teacher.

Both Terry and her companion fled the scene in a blue Nissan before police arrived.

The Nissan was later located, and Terry was arrested after she was identified as the woman who had punched the student. She has been charged with aggravated battery to a school employee and battery with bodily harm. She is due to appear in bond court on Wednesday.

Her companion was not in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

Waukegan Police asked anyone with information on the attack to call their tip line at 847-360-9001 or the Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222. Tips also can be submitted by texting 847411, using the keyword WPDTIP, or through the Waukegan PD app for Apple or Android devices.