Wolves top Stockton Heat in Game 1 of AHL Western Conference Finals

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- The Chicago Wolves came back Friday night to beat the Stockton Heat in overtime in the AHL Western Conference Finals.

The Wolves were first to score in the first period, but found themselves down 3-1 in the second.

But Jalen Chatfield's first postseason goal cut the lead to 3-2. A few minutes later, the Wolves drew a penalty and controlled possession throughout a power play afterward. Josh Leivo got the pick past Stockton goaltender Dustin Wolf, and the game was tied.

The Wolves regained the lead when Stefan Noesen scored a power-play goal, but Stocktown tied it up again a minute later.

The Wolves ultimately won 5-4 in overtime for a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.