Wolves bounce back to even Calder Cup Finals against Springfield Thunderbirds

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- The Chicago Wolves bounced back in Game 2 of the Calder Cup Finals Monday night, after a tough overtime loss in Game 1.

The Wolves scored four goals in the first 11 minutes against the Springfield Thunderbirds of Massachusetts.

Josh Levio had two goals. Forwards Richard Panik, Spencer Smallman, and Andrew Poturalski, and defenseman and Homer Glen native Joey Keane, each scored one.

The Wolves evented the series with a 6-2 win.

"We were just working harder," Wolves head coach Ryan Warsofsky was quoted on the team's website. "Played harder. Played within our structure more. More details to our game. Our power play got clicking again and obviously that's important. Definitely a better start and a more consistent game, for sure."

The are off to Massachusetts for the next three games. Game 3 is coming up Wednesday evening.