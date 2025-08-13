Wolfdogs in northern Wisconsin help veterans deal with PTSD

Wolfdogs in northern Wisconsin are helping war veterans deal with their post-traumatic stress disorder.

Michelle Last founded the organization Apex Angels & Warriors after her father died from suicide as a result of his PTSD. Apex Angels & Warriors is a nonprofit wolfdog sanctuary that also helps veterans through dual healing with animals.

Last is now reaching other veterans like Jeff Yunk, who was diagnosed with PTSD after he served two tours in Afghanistan. Wolfdogs have been key in his recovery.

"When these wolfdogs click to someone, that's their go-to person. They will scent roll all over you. They will, they just go nuts for that one person," he said.

"We bring in veterans that have PTSD or any other sort of mental health issues and we are a non-traditional type of therapy for them," Last said.

Yunk said that even though he's left the battlefield, the battle hasn't left him. But since coming to Apex he's seen a big boost in his relationships with friends and family.