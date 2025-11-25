Wisconsin woman who stabbed classmate to please Slender Man to appear for extradition hearing in Chicago

The Wisconsin woman who stabbed a classmate nearly to death 11 years ago to please the fictional horror character Slender Man was set to appear in court in Chicago on Tuesday.

Morgan Geyser, now 23, was to appear at 11 a.m. at the George N. Leighton Cook County Criminal Courthouse for an extradition hearing on sending her back to Wisconsin.

Geyser was captured in Chicago's south suburbs after cutting off a monitoring bracelet, leaving a group home and going missing, Madison, Wisconsin officials said late Sunday night.

The term "Slender Man" made national headlines repeatedly around 11 years ago when Geyser and another Wisconsin youngster stabbed their friend at a sleepover in Slender Man's honor.

In 2014, Geyser and her friend, Anissa Weier, lured Payton Leutner to a Waukesha park after a sleepover. Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier egged her on. All three girls were 12 years old at the time.

Geyser and Weier fled after the attack but were arrested as they were walking on Interstate 94. They told investigators they attacked Leutner to earn the right to be Slender Man's servants and feared he would hurt their families if they didn't follow through. They had planned to walk to Slender Man's mansion in northern Wisconsin after the attack, they said.

Leutner barely survived. Geyser ultimately pleaded guilty to being a party to attempted first-degree intentional homicide in 2017 but claimed she wasn't responsible because she was mentally ill. The following year, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren had committed her to a psychiatric hospital for 40 years.

This weekend, Geyser left the group home.

The Madison Police Department said Sunday that it wasn't made aware that Geyser was missing until nearly 12 hours after she left. The state Department of Corrections received an alert Saturday night that Geyser's ankle monitor had malfunctioned.

The department contacted the group home where she lived about two hours later and was told she wasn't there and had removed the bracelet, police said.

Geyser was found this past weekend at a truck stop in the south Chicago suburb of Posen, Illinois, the Posen Police Department confirmed early Monday.

Geyser was found with a 42-year-old friend who was charged with criminal trespassing and obstructing identification, Posen police said. The friend has since been released from custody.

Before she was found, Geyser had been last seen around 8 p.m. Saturday with an adult acquaintance, officials said.

The friend who was with Geyser spoke to CBS News Chicago's Asal Rezael after being released from police custody on a charge of obstruction for initially giving police a false identity. The friend, who declined to share their name, said they didn't want Geyser to be alone, so the two of them hopped on a bus from Madison to Chicago and eventually just started walking.

According to the friend, Geyser injured her foot during the trip and wasn't able to go on any longer, and they were detained at a truck stop after someone called the police on them for loitering.