Watch CBS News
Local News

Wisconsin school board bans teachers, staff from displaying Pride flags

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Wisconsin school board bans teachers, staff from displaying Pride flags
Wisconsin school board bans teachers, staff from displaying Pride flags 00:36

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A Wisconsin school board has voted in favor of a policy banning teachers and staff from displaying gay pride flags.

The Kettle Moraine School Board voted unanimously this week to keep a code of conduct in place. It's about a half an hour outside of Milwaukee.

The rule forbids district employees from displaying political or religious messages, including Pride and Black Lives Matter flags. We Back the Badge signs are also prohibited.

Staff is not allowed to state in emails what their preferred pronouns are. More than 130,000 people have signed an online petition against the rule.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 5:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.