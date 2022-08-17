Wisconsin school board bans teachers, staff from displaying Pride flags

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Wisconsin school board has voted in favor of a policy banning teachers and staff from displaying gay pride flags.

The Kettle Moraine School Board voted unanimously this week to keep a code of conduct in place. It's about a half an hour outside of Milwaukee.

The rule forbids district employees from displaying political or religious messages, including Pride and Black Lives Matter flags. We Back the Badge signs are also prohibited.

Staff is not allowed to state in emails what their preferred pronouns are. More than 130,000 people have signed an online petition against the rule.