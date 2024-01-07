Watch CBS News
Flurries for Sunday before wintry system brings rain/snow to Chicago Tuesday

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Couple days of quiet before wintry system arrives in Chicago area
Couple days of quiet before wintry system arrives in Chicago area 02:14

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered snow showers fade to flurries this morning, then a quiet pattern settles in through Monday afternoon. 

The first wintry system of the season arrives Monday night and brings rain and snow on Tuesday. The system looks to start as snow, change to rain for parts of the area, and then eventually change back to snow. The timing, extent, and rate of changeover will determine the impacts. 

Today:

Flurries. Mostly cloudy. High 37.

Tonight:

Cloudy. Low 29.

Tomorrow:

Cloudy. High 38. Snow late Monday night.

First published on January 7, 2024 / 7:28 AM CST

