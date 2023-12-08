Watch CBS News
Winterland returns to Chicago's Wrigley Field

By Marissa Perlman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Get into the holiday spirit on Chicago's North Side.

Winterland has returned to Gallagher Way and Wrigley Field. Visit the Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville location and the Gallagher ice rink inside the ballpark. 

This year, there's a 40-foot Ferris wheel along with an igloo experience, a train and carnival games. 

Don't miss Santa's workshop every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through December 23. 

