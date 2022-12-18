Winter Wonderland provides kids with Christmas gifts in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People were getting in the holiday spirit in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood Saturday night.

The New Life Covenant Church hosted a winter wonderland celebration by handing out gifts and treats for all the kids.

Organizers say it wasn't just the kids having a good time.

"The parents are blown away," said Pastor Will Grandberry. "Actually, I was at Family Dollar recruiting parents here, and a parent was struggling at the cash register, didn't have money to afford her actual toys there. So we bought them there, and she said it made her day."

The event also featured visits from Santa and the Grinch as well as face painting and a holiday movie.