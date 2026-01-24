Winter Weather Advisory takes effect Saturday night with up to 3 inches of snow for Chicago area

Dangerously cold wind chills linger Saturday morning as snow approaches the Chicago area.

Lake-effect snow is expected across Northwest Indiana, and a snow system arrives at night for Illinois.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory from Saturday at 6 p.m. through Sunday at 6 p.m. for La Salle, Cook, DuPage, Kankakee, Grundy, Kendall and Will counties.

Widespread snow will sweep through the region with 1 to 3 inches of snow inches in the Chicago area and 4 to 6 inches of snow in Northwest Indiana expected through Sunday. This will be a fluffy snowfall.

By Monday the area will still be under a weather alert as wind chills once again range from -20 to -30 degrees with highs in the single digits.