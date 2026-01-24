Watch CBS News
Local News

Winter Weather Advisory takes effect Saturday night with up to 3 inches of snow for Chicago area

By
Kylee Miller
Kylee Miller
Meteorologist
Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her on CBS Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Kylee Miller,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Dangerously cold wind chills linger Saturday morning as snow approaches the Chicago area. 

Lake-effect snow is expected across Northwest Indiana, and a snow system arrives at night for Illinois. 

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory from Saturday at 6 p.m. through Sunday at 6 p.m. for  La Salle, Cook, DuPage, Kankakee, Grundy, Kendall and Will counties.   

0d3e61e3-15ea-4da4-b5ab-24abe830541a.png

Widespread snow will sweep through the region with 1 to 3 inches of snow inches in the Chicago area and 4 to 6 inches of snow in Northwest Indiana expected through Sunday. This will be a fluffy snowfall.

563e53c7-48b2-4793-b3ef-9f6d5d5d9e5a.png

By Monday the area will still be under a weather alert as wind chills once again range from -20 to -30 degrees with highs in the single digits. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue