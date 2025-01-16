Winning $500K Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at suburban Chicago wine store

RICHMOND, Ill. (CBS) — A winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased in Richmond, Illinois, this week, according to lottery officials.

The ticket was bought by a lucky winner at the International House of Wine and Cheese in Richmond at 11302 U.S. Highway 12.

The ticket for the Jan. 12 evening drawing matched the winning numbers: 2, 3, 10, 19, and 26.

The store's owner, Tom Jiaras, said he was told about the winning ticket while on vacation.

"Everyone at our store is so excited! I'm especially happy for the lucky customer who won the jackpot. I hope they come back and tell us so we can share in their joyful moment, and maybe even get a picture together," he said.

The store will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $5,000, for selling the winning ticket. Just a few years ago, the store also sold a winning ticket worth $260,000.

"The customer came in and gave us his ticket to scan and check if he had won. I said, 'It's you! You're the person we've been looking for!' to which he said, 'What are you talking about?' I said, 'Didn't you know? You won $260,000!' He stood there, completely frozen, for five minutes. He was so blown away he couldn't move. It was such a funny and amazing experience to see firsthand."

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize. They are also encouraged to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to redeem.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings in the afternoon and evening.