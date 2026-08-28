Part of Winnetka restaurant's building facade collapses

Part of the facade of a restaurant in Winnetka, Illinois, collapsed on Friday, sending concrete onto the sidewalk.

The Village of Winnetka cleanup is underway outside Spirit Elephant, at 924 Green Bay Road, in Hubbard Woods. Portions of the facade are being removed to ensure the area is safe.

Village officials said no one was injured.

Spirit Elephant owners posted on social media saying the restaurant will be closed on Friday night and Saturday morning. Customers can check the restaurant website for updates.

"We are so grateful no one got hurt," the owners said. "Thank you so much for all the supportive messages."

Village of Winnetka

Green Bay Road has reopened.

The cause of the facade's collapse is under investigation.