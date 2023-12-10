WINGS fundraiser helps provide safe housing to survivors of domestic violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A high-flying celebration on Sunday raised money to help victims of domestic violence in Chicago find safe shelter.

Buddy the Elf had a great time at the 20th annual Sweet Home Chicago benefit for WINGS, a nonprofit dedicated to providing houses, education, and other services to survivors of domestic violence.

About 400 people, including 200 children, parents, and grandparents filled the Grand Ballroom at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago on Sunday afternoon. Santa Claus was busy, and so were young architects building gingerbread houses.

Since 1985, WINGS has provided more than 1 million nights of safe shelter to those in need.

Since 2004, the Sweet Home Chicago fundraiser has collected more than $12 million to support Wings' shelters.