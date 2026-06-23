This Pride Month, Windy City Times honors new "30 Under 30" class of LGBTQ+ community standouts

This Pride Month, the Windy City Times is honoring 30 people under 30 years old who are making Chicago better as standouts in the LGBTQ+ community.

The 2026 class of the publication's "30 Under 30" was honored earlier this month at the Chicago History Museum.

One of the honorees is Kylie DeWees, an a attorney for the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Stars FC. The Windy City Times describes her as a "passionate advocate for equity, inclusion and survivor justice within sports and beyond."

The honor came a decade after an important moment for DeWees.

"I came out 10 years ago to my Catholic deacon father, grew up in a small town in Iowa, and frankly, didn't see anyone that looked like me or was like me in that way," she said. "I hope that me being my authentic self lets others see that they can be their authentic selves also."

Tracy Baim is the cofounder of the Windy City Times. She emphasized how important it is to honor the work these young Chicagoans are doing.

"These are folks that are helping change Chicago for the better," she said. "There are health care professionals, there are lawyers, there are activists on the streets."

Baim launched the 30 Under 30 Awards 25 years ago.

"When we started the 30 under 30 awards, it was in part to acknowledge the amazing work that was happening by younger people," she said. "I knew that there was so much energy and vibrancy in the community that wasn't really getting paid attention to enough."

Devin Gomez is another example of that energy and vibrancy. He is a health navigator at Calor, which helps people in the Latino community impacted by HIV/AIDS.

Gomez also helps people find gender-affirming care.

"I didn't have the support of my parents when I began my own transition," Gomez said, "When I found out about organizations in Chicago that help with gender affirming care, I knew that that probably was where I was meant to be."

But Gomez said this honor is bigger than just him.

"This means more than myself," Gomez said. "This is community."

Besides DeWees and Gomez, this year's 30 Under 30 class includes Caro Aceves, who uses drag and queer nightlife to distribute resources for mental health awareness, and Tyris Manney, the founder and chief executive officer of Chicago-based skincare brand Tyris Manney Beauty.