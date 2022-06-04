Watch CBS News
Windy City Hot Dog Festival kicks off in Portage Park this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – Hot dog lovers will make their way to Portage Park for the Windy City Hot Dog Festival.

The event will happen on Milwaukee Avenue between Cuyler and Irving Park Road.

Some of the festivities include a hot dog eating contest, live music, vendors, and more.

The festival will happen Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. 

