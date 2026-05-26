Windows shattered at Manny's Deli on Chicago's Near West Side

Windows were shattered at Manny's Deli on Chicago's Near West Side early Tuesday morning.

According to Chicago police, two people broke the front glass window of the business in the 1000 block of S. Jefferson St. around 3 a.m.

Manny's Deli employees told CBS News Chicago that overnight workers had heard the glass break and saw a person with a hammer run into a white sedan.

"Someone tried to break in; thankfully, we had staff on site, and the individual ran off," the owners said in an Instagram post.

Police said nothing was taken from the restaurant and no injuries were reported.

Manny's Deli owners said they will be open on Tuesday, and the windows will be boarded.

Area Three detectives are investigating.