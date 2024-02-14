Wilmette, Illinois leaders approve rebuilding, concerts at Northwestern's Ryan Field

WILMETTE, Ill. (CBS) -- Wilmette village leaders have given the green light to construction and concerts at a rebuilt Ryan Field.

Trustees approved an agreement Tuesday night, despite residents' objections at a village board meeting.

Like their Evanston neighbors just to the south, people in Wilmette complained about the noise and traffic from construction and concerts at the stadium.

Wilmette said the agreement with Northwestern will let the village address issues of concern right away.

The Evanston City Council approved the Ryan Field reconstruction and plan for concerts back in November,

Northwestern sweetened the deal for the City of Evanston a week earlier following some major community pushback. The university said it would pay the city more than $150 million a year to the City of Evanston – up from $100 million over 10 years.

Demolition is now beginning at the old Ryan Field.