Evanston City Council expected to vote on future of Northwestern's Ryan Field following delay

By Jeramie Bizzle

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – A vote by the Evanston City Council is expected Monday for the future of Northwestern's Ryan Field.  

They were scheduled to vote on the $800 million stadium in a special meeting last Monday, but the vote was delayed.

Northwestern has sweetened the deal following some community pushback. The university says it would pay the city $3 million a year for 15 years to pay for "Good Neighbor Fund" projects.

It also includes a yearly $500,000 investment toward racial equity programming and at least $1 million yearly to local non-profits.

Some residents say the traffic and noise alone won't be worth it.

The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. 

First published on November 20, 2023 / 9:30 AM CST

