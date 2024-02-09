New website allows view into progress of demolition of Northwestern's Ryan Field

Website will keep community informed about demolition of Northwestern's Ryan Field

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- There is now a new way for students, alumni, and neighbors to check the progress of the demolition of Ryan Field at Northwestern University.

As of Friday, equipment was ready to go for tearing down the old stadium, and fencing was up. Also Friday, the university launched a new website aimed at keeping people informed on the project – both the demolition and the construction of a new stadium afterward.

The website is called RebuildRyanField.com.

Officials said the website will include frequently answered questions about traffic, noise, and debris during construction.

The construction manager – a joint project between Turner Construction Company and Walsh Construction – will provide periodic updates to the website.

"A vital component of this project is communication with our stadium neighbors," Northwestern Senior Executive Director of Neighborhood and Community Relations Dave Davis said in a news release. "We have been in conversation with residents throughout the approval process and look forward to building on that relationship as we move into the demolition and construction phases of the project."

The website highlights the prohibition of truck idling, queuing, or parking in nearby residential zones, and the careful placement of lighting to make sure it isn't shining into homes and buildings nearby.

Central Street Consortium also emphasizes its dedication to environmental stewardship and abiding by environmental regulations on the state, local, and county levels. The firm will also monitor vibration at the site with six monitors placed around the demolition and construction site – which will feed reports back to the City of Evanston monthly.

Anyone looking for information about the project can also submit a service request through the Evanston city 311 system.