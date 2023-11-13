Vote on Northwestern University's Ryan Field delayed one week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For months CBS 2 has reported about a new plan for Ryan Field at Northwestern University.

Some support it while others are against it. There was supposed to be a final vote on the plan on Monday.

But something changed as Evanston delayed a decision on the fate of Northwestern University's Ryan Field.

CBS 2's Tara Molina reports members are pausing to consider a new proposal from the school.

CBS 2 has been tracking the months-long debate on the privately funded project plan to rebuild Northwestern University's Ryan Field, drawing major community pushback.

At stake: Will the city get on board with plans to rebuild the stadium and eventually host concerts there in the off-season?

With a new proposal just submitted by Northwestern on Monday, the vote we expected Monday night, was pushed to next week.

The turnout for this meeting on Monday night? Massive.

To rebuild or not to rebuild: It's the $800 million Ryan Field football stadium proposal that had been hotly debated for months, splitting council members and firing up Evanston residents and community groups.

We expected a vote from the council tonight, but with a new proposal from Northwestern just submitted on Monday, they punted on the vote, now expected next Monday.

In the revised proposal, Northwestern substantially increased the amount of money they'll pay the city for the project: $175 million.

A project they've promised will bring more jobs and tourism dollars to Evanston

But people who live in the area said they didn't enough enough of a say in the changing proposal and they're not okay with possible noise or traffic distribution from live concerts.

We heard from residents and groups, on both sides, showing up at city hall in full force today.

"I think the building of this field will give new opportunities to the Evanston community and really liven up the neighborhood," said Destiny Ekwebland, who is supportive of the new Ryan Field.

"The neighborhood in and around the stadium is a highly dense residential neighborhood that has a local hospital and a fire station nearby and this traffic, that would also consume the neighborhood, would cause a significant amount of problems," said Sebastian Nalls, who opposed the new Ryan Field. He is with the group Community Alliance for Better Government

The vote has been tabled for a week and the council is expected to vote on this on November 20.