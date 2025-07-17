Willow Festival in Northbrook, Illinois closed "for foreseeable future" after vehicle fire, police say

Northbrook police said the Willow Festival shopping center has been closed indefinitely because of a vehicle fire Thursday.

The Northbrook Police Department posted on their Facebook page a little after 1:45 p.m. that the plaza "will be closed for the foreseeable future" after a car caught fire. They did not offer any further details.

Willow Festival is a large, mostly outdoor shopping plaza with stores including Whole Foods, Ulta, REI, and HomeGoods.

Polcie are asking people to avoid the area. They did not offer any information about when the shopping center could be expected to reopen, or whether any other cars or stores suffered any damage from the incident.