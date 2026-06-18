Riot Fest announces daily lineups for 2026 festival

Riot Fest announced its 2026 festival daily lineup on Thursday.

Twenty One Pilots and Iggy Pop will headline Friday night, Tool and Morrissey are among the headliners on Saturday, and Alanis Morissette will headline on Sunday.

The annual music festival, held in Douglass Park in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood, will run from Sept. 18 through Sept. 20, 2026.

Other artists performing include Pierce the Veil, Rise Against, Social Distrortion, Alkaline Trio, Pennywise, Elvis Costello, Pixies, Patti Smith, Nas, Santigold, Angine de Poitrine, Tricky, Pup, the Beths, Less than Jake, Bowling for Soup and more.

Tickets are on sale now at RiotFest.org, with three-day passes available at General Admission, VIP, Deluxe and Deluxe+ levels.

One and two-day passes fo on sale at 10 a.m.

For more information visit RiotFest.org.