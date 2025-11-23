Skydeck Chicago hosting surprise gender reveal contest with a rapidly approaching deadline

Expectant parents looking to go big for their gender reveal, look no further, as the Willis Tower has you covered.

The tower wants to help with your announcement by hosting what's described as a "once-in-a-lifetime" chance surprise sweepstakes.

The tower's twin antennas will turn pink or blue to help with one lucky couple's reveal.

Parents have Monday before midnight to enter. The link to enter can be found on Skydeck Chicago's social media pages.

The winner will be told on Tuesday.