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Cash register taken from 2 West Side businesses

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Cash registers were taken from two businesses on Chicago's West Side early Thursday morning. 

Around 2:15 a.m., burglars targeted a pub in Chicago's Wicker Park. 

Chicago police said a group of men shattered the front glass door of Bangers & Lace, in the 1600 block of West Division Street

Police said the group took a cash register before fleeing the scene in a white sedan. 

It is not clear how much money was in the cash register. 

Area Five detectives are investigating. 

Around 3 a.m., a break-in was reported at a restaurant in West Town. Police said burglars targeted El Barco Mariscos in the 1000 block of N. Ashland Avenue. 

Police said a glass window was shattered, and the cash register was taken. 

Area Three detectives are investigating. 

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