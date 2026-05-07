Cash register taken from 2 West Side businesses

Cash registers were taken from two businesses on Chicago's West Side early Thursday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m., burglars targeted a pub in Chicago's Wicker Park.

Chicago police said a group of men shattered the front glass door of Bangers & Lace, in the 1600 block of West Division Street

Police said the group took a cash register before fleeing the scene in a white sedan.

It is not clear how much money was in the cash register.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

Around 3 a.m., a break-in was reported at a restaurant in West Town. Police said burglars targeted El Barco Mariscos in the 1000 block of N. Ashland Avenue.

Police said a glass window was shattered, and the cash register was taken.

Area Three detectives are investigating.