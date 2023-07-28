Wicker Park Fest back in full force this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – One of the biggest and longest-running festivals on Chicago's North Side kicked off on Friday.

CBS 2 caught crews setting up for Wicker Park Fest.

The three-day event includes 50 musical acts on three stages, all types of food, and two art installations. More than 90,000 people are expected to attend the fest, which opened on Friday evening.

Remember, Chicago fests can't charge visitors, but organizers are suggesting a $10 donation.

"Please be generous at the gates," said Pamela Maass, of Wicker Park Fest. "Because all these musicians are counting on you so we can have a music budget for next year. Those vendors are counting on you so they can pay their staff and come back next year."

The event stretches along Milwaukee Avenue from Damen to Paulina. It's open until 10 p.m. on Friday and on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.