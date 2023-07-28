Watch CBS News
Local News

Wicker Park Fest back in full force this weekend

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Wicker Park Fest back in full force this weekend
Wicker Park Fest back in full force this weekend 00:48

CHICAGO (CBS) – One of the biggest and longest-running festivals on Chicago's North Side kicked off on Friday.

CBS 2 caught crews setting up for Wicker Park Fest.

The three-day event includes 50 musical acts on three stages, all types of food, and two art installations. More than 90,000 people are expected to attend the fest, which opened on Friday evening.

Remember, Chicago fests can't charge visitors, but organizers are suggesting a $10 donation.

"Please be generous at the gates," said Pamela Maass, of Wicker Park Fest. "Because all these musicians are counting on you so we can have a music budget for next year. Those vendors are counting on you so they can pay their staff and come back next year."

The event stretches along Milwaukee Avenue from Damen to Paulina. It's open until 10 p.m. on Friday and on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 5:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.