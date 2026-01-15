Watch CBS News
"Wicked" stars Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey visit Art Institute of Chicago to see George Seurat paiting

"Wicked" stars Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey stopped by the Art Institute of Chicago recently.

They took some time to admire "A Sunday on La Grande Jatte" by George Seurat, which inspired the Stephen Sondheim musical "Sunday in the Park with George."

The visit to Chicago's premiere art museum was no coincidence; Grande ad Bailey will star in a revival of the musical in London next summer. It will debut at London's Barbican Centre in summer 2027, and is set to be directed by Marianne Elliott.

If you want to see the painting yourself, the Art Institute is holding free winter weekdays for Chicago residents on Mondays, Wednesday, Thursdays and Fridays through Feb. 27. Visitors should bring proof of residence. 

CNN Wire contributed to this report.

