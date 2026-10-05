"Wicked" auditions draw long line in Loop along State Street

A long line of musical theater hopefuls lined up on State Street Monday morning for their chance to audition for the musical "Wicked."

The open call audition for Broadway and national touring companies was held at Ballet Chicago on North State Street. By 10:30 a.m. the line stretched down State and around onto Washington.

Hopefuls were asked to prepare to sing 16 bars of a contemporary musical theater song a cappella, showing range. They were also asked to bring sheet music in case piano accompaniment was requested.

The audition called from "singers who move well" of all genders and ethnicities as long as they are 18 and over. The auditions are for both principal and ensemble roles.

Hopeful Gabriela Twigg spoke with CBS News Chicago from the line as she waited for her turn, along with her brother. She said she saw an ad for the open call online and remembered they held a previous round of auditions last year around the same time. What's she hoping for?

"A shot!" she said. "Yeah, 'Wicked' is the dream. Any role would be an exciting opportunity.

Twigg is currently a music teacher but went to school for vocal performance and while she most hopes for the chance to play Elphaba, she said any role in the show would be "a dream come true."