White Sox's Will Venable named 2026 American league manager of the year

Chicago White Sox manager Will Venable has been named the 2026 American League Manager of the Year by the Baseball Writers Association of America on Tuesday night.

Venable, 44, received 111 points and 15 first-place votes to beat Tampa Bay's Kevin Cash, who came in second place with 98 points and 12 first-place votes.

Venable becomes the sixth White Sox manager honored by the BBWAA — joining Ozzie Guillén (2005), Jerry Manuel (2000), Gene Lamont (1993), Jeff Torborg (1990) and Tony La Russa (1983). He was also named Sporting News AL Manager of the Year on Oct. 22.

In his second year as manager, Venable turned around the White Sox to lead them to an 84-78 record and a berth in the AL playoffs — the team's 12th in the franchise's history and the first since 2021.

The White Sox became the first team in MLB history to reach the postseason after losing 100-plus games in each of the two previous seasons.