Murakami hits majors-leading 13th homer, White Sox beat Padres 8-2 for 4th straight win

Munetaka Murakami hit his majors-leading 13th homer of the season to highlight a six-run second inning, Colson Montgomery added his ninth home run, and the Chicago White Sox beat the San Diego Padres 8-2 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

Murakami's three-run shot broke a tie with the Aaron Judge and Yordan Alavarez for the MLB lead. Montgomery's blast in the fifth gave Chicago its 14th multi-homer game of the season and a 7-0 lead.

Murakami and Montgomery homered in the same game for the seventh time this season. It's the most by any teammate duo in their team's first 35 games of a season in MLB history, according to Elias and Sarah Langs.

Chicago starter Noah Schultz (2-1) allowed just two hits, struck out two and walked three in six scoreless innings. He got out of a bases-loaded jam in the first after walking three.

Sam Antonacci went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the White Sox.

San Diego's first hit came on a single by Fernando Tatis Jr. in the third. He tripled for the first time this season in the sixth for their second hit. But Chicago right fielder Austin Hays made a catch near the foul line, while falling down, to end the sixth and keep Tatis at third.

Tatis finished 3 for 3 and scored one of two San Diego runs in the eighth on a single by Manny Machado.

German Marquez (3-2) permitted seven earned runs and five hits over five innings. The Padres were 4-1 in his previous five starts this season, including winners in his last four.

The Padres had won 17 of their last 23 games.

Chicago RHP Sean Burke (1-2, 3.21 ERA) was scheduled to start Saturday against RHP Michael King (3-1, 2.41).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb