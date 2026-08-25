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White Sox fan goes viral spilling everything from her purse to get walk-off home run ball

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

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A White Sox fan went viral after spilling her purse as celebrated picking up catcher Jake Rogers' walk-off home run ball on Friday at Rate Field.

Emma Rodriguez didn't catch Rogers' home run on the fly, but picked it up when a team employee pointed it out to her on the ground in the front row of the bleachers.

While she celebrated the White Sox's walk-off 6-4 win over the Mets, jumping up and down, everything spilled out of her Coach purse – including her keys, wallet, cash, change, and lip gloss.

What's in the Purse? Jake Rogers' Walk-Off Baseball Delivered by Fan (2026) by Chicago White Sox on YouTube

Rodriguez did get everything back after the game, and she gave the ball back to Rogers to help him commemorate his first career walk-off home run.

In return, Rodriguez received a signed bat, ball, and jersey, along with a thank you note from Rogers.

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