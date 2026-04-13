White Sox trade infielder Lenyn Sosa to Blue Jays for minor league outfielder Jordan Rich
The Chicago White Sox have sent infielder Lenyn Sosa to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for minor league outfielder Jordan Rich and a player to be named later or cash considerations.
Sosa, 26, appeared in 12 of 16 games for the White Sox this season, mostly as a designated hitter, hitting .212/.212/.303 (7-33) with three doubles, no home runs and three RBI.
In four-plus seasons with the White Sox organization, Sosa batted .245/.272/.387, with 37 home runs and128 RBI in 315 games in the majors. He led the Sox with 22 home runs and 75 RBI in 2025.
Rich, 1, was a 17th round draft pick by the Blue Jays last year out of American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla. He has not yet played in a professional game.
He has been assigned to the Arizona Complex League White Sox affiliate.
The White Sox now have one open spot on both their 40-man roster and 26-man active roster, and are expected to make a roster move before their next game on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays.