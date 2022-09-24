White Sox manager Tony La Russa will miss remainder of 2022 season due to health issues

CHICAGO (CBS) – White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to his position for the remainder of the 2022 season, the team announced Saturday.

Doctors advised the 77-year-old Hall of Famer to not return for the remainder of the season following additional testing and medical procedures over the past week, the team said.

La Russa was cleared by his doctors earlier this month to travel with the White Sox to participate in a pregame ceremony for retiring Dave Stewart's No. 34 jersey with the Oakland Athletics. However, he wasn't cleared to return to the dugout.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting manager for the remainder of the season.