Meidroth hits 1st grand slam, Sandlin retires 18 straight in MLB debut as White Sox beat Twins 15-2

Chase Meidroth hit his first career grand slam, David Sandlin struck four in six innings in his major league debut, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 15-2 on Wednesday night.

Munetaka Murakami went 2 for 4 with a solo homer. His 20 home runs are tied with Gary Sánchez (New York Yankees, 2015-16) and Wally Berger (Boston Braves, 1930) for second in MLB history through 55 career games.

Cody Bellinger (Los Angeles Dodgers, 2017) hit 22 homers in his first 55 games.

Minnesota's Byron Buxton homered to lead off the game, but the 25-year-old Sandlin retired 18 consecutive batters — the first White Sox pitcher to retire 18 in a row in his debut since 1920.

Minnesota's Kody Clemens hit a solo shot in the eighth.

Sam Antonacci went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Randal Grichuk had three hits and drove in two runs. Meidroth, Colson Montgomery and Tristan Peters each added two hits.

Murakami followed Meidroth's slam with a home run to make it 14-2.

Meidroth has five homers this season, matching his rookie total from last season.

Connor Prielipp (1-3) gave up six runs and eight hits, walked three and had five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Antonacci hit a two-run single that gave the White Sox a 2-1 lead in the second inning and Montgomery doubled to a drive in a run in the third.

Antonacci's two-run single highlighted Chicago's five-run fifth before Murakami singled to lead off the sixth, stole second base and scored on Grichuk's single to make it 9-1.

Up next

Twins RHP Taj Bradley (5-1, 2.77 ERA) takes the mound Thursday against White Sox RHP Erick Fedde (0-5, 5.47) to conclude a three-game series.