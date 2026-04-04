Murakami and Montgomery homers help power White Sox to a 6-3 win over the Blue Jays

Munetaka Murakami hit a two-run homer, and Colson Montgomery followed with a solo shot in Chicago's three-run sixth inning as the White Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 Saturday for their second straight victory.

Murakami's 431-foot shot to straightaway center off Brendon Little was his fourth homer and first at home since signing with the White Sox (3-5) as a free agent in December. He added a sacrifice fly to finish with three RBIs. Miguel Vargas added two hits, including a double.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his first homer of the season, a two-run shot in the top of the sixth to give Toronto (4-4) a 2-1 lead. Pinch hitter Nathan Lukes drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

Before the game, the Blue Jays placed two-time All-Star catcher Alejandro Kirk on the injured list with a dislocated and fractured left thumb.

Chris Murphy (1-0), the third of six Chicago pitchers, worked one inning and earned the win. Seranthony Dominguez worked around a single and walk in the ninth for his first save.

Little (0-2) got only one out, while allowing three runs on three hits.

Murakami's sac fly in the first gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead off Toronto opener Mason Fluharty. Lazaro Estrada followed with four scoreless and hitless innings.

Chicago right-hander Grant Taylor opened and pitched a scoreless inning for a second straight day. Anthony Kay followed and pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and Guerrero's two-run homer, a 437-foot shot to left-center that gave the Jays the lead.

After Murakami and Montgomery gave Chicago a 4-2 lead, Lukes' sac fly cut it to 4-3 in the seventh.

The White Sox added two unearned runs in the eighth on a botched rundown when Toronto catcher Tyler Heineman threw the ball over third base and into left.

Up next

Toronto LHP Eric Lauer (1-0, 3.38 ERA) faces Chicago RHP Davis Martin (1-0, 5.40) on Sunday.