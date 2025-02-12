White Sox pitchers, catchers report to spring training in search of fresh start

White Sox are excited to have Will Venable on board as spring training workouts begin

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- Wednesday marked the first day of spring training workouts for White Sox pitchers and catchers in Glendale, Arizona.

The Sox are truly looking for a fresh start this spring training after a record-worst 121 losses last season.

After hitting the lowest point in modern-day baseball last year, the White Sox have a long way to go to get anywhere close to the mountaintop. But there is a renewed sense of optimism on the opening day of camp under first-time manager Will Venable.

"It was a lot of excitement coming in, and really cool to see all the guys," Venable said, "and definitely some excitement last night thinking about it, and to be in person has been amazing."

The players are excited to have Venable on board too.

"I think everybody can kind of feel like brings great energy to the clubhouse," said Sox pitcher Sean Burke. "You know, he's a very straightforward guy. He's had success before at the big-league level. So with him coming in, I think we're all excited about that."

The Sox realize they can't escape last year's 121 losses. But the returning players are using that record-setting futility as daily motivation to work even harder.

"We understand it, like a lot of questions about last year and the season that we had, but we had a long offseason, a lot of time to reflect on that and kind of move on, and so we're just really excited to start fresh and it starts today," said White Sox pitcher Jonathan Cannon. "We're excited to get going."

"New year, new start, new team, you know, which gets you excited, as a fan, as a player, gets you excited, you know, as a fan, as a player, whatever it may be," said White Sox pitcher Davis Martin. "There's new opportunities. The opportunities are boundless. Last year is over, and the opportunities for this year and the outcome for this year are unknown."

Meanwhile, the White Sox' rebuild is in full gear with a young roster limited on Major League experience.

The future is promising with six prospects ranked in the top 100, led by 6-foot 10-inch lefty Noah Schultz — a local kid from Oswego East High School.

"It's definitely awesome, you know, being the hometown team. I grew up watching them. It's definitely something that would be awesome to be a part of the rebuild," said Schultz. "I'm excited. My goal is to help the team, you know, win some more games this year — in any way I can."

Venable is pleased with where both the veterans and the rookies are.

"Whether you're young or more experienced, you know that it's about the next day, and making sure we're turning the page and doing things you need to do get better," Venable said, "so I'm really excited about where our group is at and kind of where their focus is at."

The Sox did add a little more veteran presence to the clubhouse, signing outfielder Michael Taylor to a one-year deal. He gives them some inexpensive insurance in the center with the possibility of Luis Robert getting moved before camp is over.