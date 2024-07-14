White Sox pick pitcher Hagen Smith, Cubs choose slugger Cam Smith in MLB Draft

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBS) -- The White Sox drafted pitcher Hagen Smith with the No. 5 pick in the MLB Draft Sunday night, while the Cubs drafted slugger Cam Smith at No. 14.

The Sox selected Hagen Smith, a 20-year-old left-hander, out of Arkansas. He struck out 161 over 84 innings for a 9-2 record and 2.04 ERA in 16 starts as a junior, according to MLB.

FORT WORTH, TX - JULY 14: A general view of the stage after Hagen Smith was selected fifth overall by the Chicago White Sox during the 2024 MLB Draft presented by Nike at Cowtown Coliseum on Sunday, July 14, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. Sam Hodde/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Cubs picked third baseman Cam Smith, 19, out of Florida State. He was ranked in the MLB Pipeline Top 100 Draft prospect out of Central High School in Palm Beach two years ago, but was not selected at the time since he had committed to Florida State, MLB said.

FORT WORTH, TX - JULY 14: A general view of the stage after Cam Smith was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the first round during the 2024 MLB Draft presented by Nike at Cowtown Coliseum on Sunday, July 14, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. Sam Hodde/MLB Photos via Getty Images

In his sophomore year at FSU, Cam Smith had a .387 batting average with 16 homers, 22 doubles, and 57 RBIs in 66 games.

The White Sox also drafted Caleb Bonemer, a shortstop out of Okemos High School in Michigan, with the 43rd pick in the second round.