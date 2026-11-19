Lance Broadway, a major league pitcher who became an actor following his baseball career, has died. He was 43.

His cause of death was not immediately clear. The report posted Thursday by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office said Broadway died Tuesday in a stairwell at an apartment complex near Love Field Airport.

Dallas Police did not immediately respond to an open records request for reports involving Broadway's death.

Broadway pitched in college at Dallas Baptist and Texas Christian. He was taken in the first round of the 2005 draft by the Chicago White Sox and appeared in a total of 27 games for them and the New York Mets from 2007-09.

He made his movie debut in "Olympus Has Fallen" in 2013 and appeared in several television series.