Murakami hits 2 HRs, drives in 6 runs to lead AL Central-leading White Sox past Astros 12-3

Munetaka Murakami homered twice and drove in a season-high six runs; Miguel Vargas, Chase Meidroth and Junior Perez also went deep as the Chicago White Sox beat the Houston Astros 12-3 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep.

With his parents in attendance and on his bobblehead giveaway day, Murakami hit a 385-foot, two-run homer in the bottom of the first that gave Chicago its first lead of the game. It was his first homer since May 27th. He added a go-ahead, RBI groundout in the third inning and a two-run single in the seventh. He closed out his three-hit game with his 22nd homer of the season — a solo shot — to right-center in the eighth.

Vargas hit his 22nd homer of the season in the sixth — a go-ahead, two-run shot to put the White Sox back on top 5-3. Meidroth followed in the seventh with a solo shot to break the game open. Perez hit his third homer of the season 376 feet to left in the eighth.

Andrew Benintendi had an RBI single in the seventh for a 9-3 lead.

Sean Newcomb (1-2) picked up his first win of the season after allowing one hit in two-thirds of an inning. Erick Fedde worked 4 1/3 innings in the start and surrendered three runs on five hits while striking out two.

Ronel Blanco (0-1), making his second start of the year, allowed five runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings. Houston used four pitchers in the game, and all allowed at least two runs.

Jeremy Peña hit two solo homers for Houston — one in the first for a 1-0 lead and another in the third. Taylor Trammell added a solo homer in the fifth inning.

Houston had its five-game win streak halted.

Up next

White Sox LHP Noah Schultz (3-7, 6.04 ERA) takes the mound against the Yankees on Monday. The Yankees have not announced a starter.

The Astros have not announced a starter for their series opener against the Angels on Monday. Host Los Angeles has not named its starter.