White Sox veteran Jose Abreu headed to Houston Astros with three-year deal
CHICAGO (CBS) -- When the White Sox start the season, they won't have Jose Abreu manning first base for the first time in a decade.
The 35-year-old former AL Rookie of the Year and MVP has agreed to a three-year deal with the Houston Astros, which will pay him close to $60 million.
Abreu will replace Yuli Gurriel as the Astros try to make back-to-back World Series titles.
Last season, Abreu had a career-low 15 home runs.
The White Sox do have Andrew Vaughn ready to replace him at first base.
