White Sox veteran Jose Abreu headed to Houston Astros with three-year deal

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When the White Sox start the season, they won't have Jose Abreu manning first base for the first time in a decade.

The 35-year-old former AL Rookie of the Year and MVP has agreed to a three-year deal with the Houston Astros, which will pay him close to $60 million.

Abreu will replace Yuli Gurriel as the Astros try to make back-to-back World Series titles.

Last season, Abreu had a career-low 15 home runs.

The White Sox do have Andrew Vaughn ready to replace him at first base.

First published on November 28, 2022 / 9:02 PM

