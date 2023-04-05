Cease gets 1st win, Anderson tossed as White Sox beat Giants

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease went five innings in his first win, Tim Anderson got ejected and the Chicago White Sox beat the San Francisco Giants 7-3 on Wednesday afternoon.

Luis Robert Jr. had three hits, scored twice and drove in a run. Gavin Sheets added three RBIs.

Cease (1-0) kept the Giants in check despite some control issues after they smacked seven homers in Monday's 12-3 romp. The AL Cy Young Award runner-up walked five, but struck out eight. The only hit and run he allowed was a solo homer to J.D. Davis in the second.

Anderson got tossed in the third.

With a 1-2 count in the third inning, he was in the batter's box but not settled into his stance when Webb began his delivery with 11 seconds left on the pitch clock.

Anderson stepped out and was already walking toward the home dugout when Webb threw strike three down the middle. It was unclear if Anderson tried to call timeout.

Plate umpire D.J. Reyburn called Anderson out on strikes, and Anderson then turned back toward Reyburn to argue. Anderson pointed at his eyes several times, then shouted several profanities from the dugout. He was ejected as Robert got called out on strikes.

Robert singled and scored in a two-run first and added an RBI double in a two-run fifth to make it 4-1.

Sheets had an RBI single in the first and two-run single in the seventh, extending the lead to 7-1 and capping a three-run rally.

Elvis Andrus got his 2,000th hit, and the White Sox came away with the win after losing three of four.

Webb (0-2) went five innings, allowing four runs and nine hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: INF Thairo Estrada was out of the lineup after fouling a ball off his leg in the ninth inning on Monday.

White Sox: The White Sox expect slugger Eloy Jiménez to miss two to three weeks because of a strained left hamstring he suffered running the bases. The team placed Jiménez on the 10-day injured list Wednesday and recalled INF Jake Burger from Triple-A Charlotte. Jiménez sustained a low-grade strain running from first to third on Andrew Vaughn's RBI double in the seventh inning of Monday's 12-3 loss to the Giants. ... Closer Liam Hendriks has completed his final round of chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Hendriks posted a video Wednesday on Instagram of him ringing the "victory bell" and a note thanking his medical team, wife, family, friends and fans. "These past 5 months have been both the quickest and slowest of my life," he wrote. "Being able to ring this victory bell has been one of the most emotional things I've ever done." A three-time All-Star, Hendriks announced the diagnosis in January.

UP NEXT

The three-game series wraps up with LHP Alex Wood making his season debut for the Giants and RHP Lance Lynn (0-0, 3.18 ERA) starting for the White Sox.