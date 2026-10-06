Fans excited for chance to see White Sox clinch ALDS series victory at home

White Sox fans are excited for a chance to witness the team clinch a spot in the American League Championship Series for the first time in more than two decades.

The White Sox took a 2-0 series lead over the Guardians on Monday, and return home to Rate Field for Game 3 on Wednesday afternoon.

They'll have two opportunities to clinch a playoff series victory at home, something they haven't done since beating the Cubs in the 1906 World Series.

Tickets for Wednesday's matchup at Rate Field are sold out on Ticketmaster, and on the secondary market, the cheapest seats in the upper deck are going for just shy of $400, with many seats at field level going for more than $1,000.

Tickets for the White Sox-Guardians game on Wednesday are by far the most expensive and most in-demand of any of the three MLB division series playoffs.

Fans came to the Rate Field box office on Tuesday, hoping to find options in-person, only to be told they'll have to look online.

"I was hoping I could luck out again today, but, unfortunately, they said they're not selling tickets at the box office. You can only go online," said White Sox fan Delmarie Cobb.

Still, fans are eager to get a seat inside to witness history.

"I'm going to be at tomorrow's game. I don't know how, but I'll be there," Angel Diaz said after striking out for tickets at the Rate Field box office.

Cobb – who is also a CBS News Chicago political contributor – said, while she looks for another way to find tickets for Wednesday, she's joyful to bask in what has been an almost miraculous season.

"I'm Catholic too, so between Pope Leo and the White Sox and overcoming three seasons that were absolutely terrible, everybody saying this has never happened before, this is unheard of, and so there has to be divine intervention somewhere happening," she said.

Father Tom Hurley, chaplain of Marist High School, said faith and sports go hand in hand.

"I think it's so wonderful when people acknowledge that and acknowledge gratitude to God for the gift of what we're able to do, and play games like baseball and other sports, and we hear it from athletes and we invoke God's gratitude for the gift of sports," he said.

Hurley presided over the sign of peace at Rate Field earlier this year when the team gave away White Sox-themed pope hats in honor of Pope Leo XIV's fandom. Hurley said the pope's blessing of the White Sox at the start of the playoffs was special.

"I just thought it was just such a beautiful gesture that he sent that wonderful letter," Hurley said.

Now, like other White Sox fans, including one at the Vatican, Hurley will share a prayer for this season to continue.

"Come Holy Spirit, give the White Sox what they need to capture another victory, and let's keep having some fun here in Chicago," he said.