Pope Leo XIV sends White Sox letter with blessings before Wild Card opener against Houston Astros

Pope Leo XIV sent his blessings to his favorite baseball team, the Chicago White Sox, before their Wild Card series opener Tuesday.

The White Sox posted the letter, addressed to team chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, to their social media on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier today, a letter from Pope Leo XIV arrived at Rate Field. Go White Sox! pic.twitter.com/7qPKXPrDyz — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 29, 2026

The letter, on official papal letterhead, thanks Reindorf for a letter he sent after their Aug. 11 home game at Rate Field where they gave White Sox pope hats to every fan in attendance.

"As I have noted, 'sport can truly become a school of life, where all can learn that abundance does not come from victory at any cost, but from sharing, from respecting others and from the joy of walking together,'" the letter continues. "In this spirit, it is my hope that the White Sox will continue to foster bonds of friendship and solidarity among people, and thus bear hopeful witness to the possibility of living and working together in peace."

The South Siders clinched their spot in the American League Wild Card series just minutes before the North Side Chicago Cubs did for the National League. It's the first time both teams clinched playoff berths since 2020, and only the fourth time in history that both teams have been in the playoffs together.

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Prevost on the South Side of Chicago and a longtime resident of south suburban Dolton, is a lifelong Sox fan, his brother confirmed shortly after his stunning election to the papacy in May 2025.

"With these sentiments, I willingly invoke the Almighty's abundant blessings upon you and your loved ones," the letter concludes. While it is dated Sept. 9, the social media post said it arrived at Rate Field Tuesday afternoon.

The White Sox face the Houston Astros in Texas for the series.