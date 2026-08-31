White Sox fan with Down syndrome interacts, receives signed bat from former slugger Jake Burger

A Northwest Indiana family hit hard by the recent storms needed a break from the power outages and yard work. So, they went to a White Sox game for a much-needed night out.

For Jacob Kiefor, a baseball fan with Down syndrome, it turned into a night he'll never forget.

Kiefor is an artist who creates personalized doormats and apparel. The budding entrepreneur uses his craft to spread awareness about Down syndrome.

The three arrows featured in Jacob's art, and tattooed on his arm, represent the three copies of the 21st chromosome associated with Down syndrome.

"Down syndrome is part of me and it's always going to be part of me for my life and having my business. I'm so proud to have Down syndrome," he said.

Jacob, a lifelong Chicago White Sox fan, sat in the front row at a recent game with his dad and sister, but Jacob was there to connect and possibly drum up some business with his favorite player, Jake Burger, who plays for the Texas Rangers.

"We went to the game and he was hoping to give him a business card," said Jacob's father, Kenneth Kiefor.

Burger's daughter, Penelope, was born with Down syndrome. The former White Sox slugger is now a vocal advocate, even wearing number 21 to raise awareness and honor his daughter.

During the game, Jacob got Burger's attention. The two exchanged a thumbs-up, and a few innings later, a security guard presented the 29-year-old with a bat personally signed by #21 — the bat reading "Down syndrome is cool."

"He told me it was the best day of his life," Kenneth said. "It was more than what we could ever imagined. I was so excited and happy for him."

"I was so happy, so excited. I was overwhelmed. How amazing that was for me," Jacob said.

Now, that's how you close a deal.