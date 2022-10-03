White Sox expected to announce manager Tony La Russa's retirement Monday afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The White Sox are expected to announce manager Tony La Russa's retirement Monday afternoon, ahead of their final three-game set against the Minnesota Twins to wrap up a severely disappointing season.

Despite starting the season among the league's World Series favorites, the White Sox will need to win out the rest of their games just to finish with a winning record. They were eliminated from the playoffs last week, amid an eight-game losing streak.

La Russa, who turns 78 on Tuesday, stepped away from the team at the end of August on the advice of his doctors and underwent a procedure to repair his pacemaker.

As USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported, subsequent concerns about La Russa's heart health prompted his doctors to advise him to step away permanently from his high-stress duties as manager. La Russa had been under contract with the White Sox through the 2023 season.

La Russa's second tenure with the White Sox will end in disappointment. After making their first playoff appearance in 12 years in 2020, the White Sox parted ways with then-manager Rick Renteria, after losing in the first round to the Oakland Athletics.

Although it appeared general manager Rick Hahn was prepared to hire A.J. Hinch to replace Renteria, by all accounts owner Jerry Reinsdorf instead dictated the hiring of La Russa, even though the Hall of Fame manager hadn't been in a major league dugout since 2011. La Russa originally managed the White Sox under Reinsdorf from 1979 until partway through the 1986 season. During that first tenure, La Russa led them to a 99-win season and a division title in 1983, and Reinsdorf has said it was among his greatest regrets that he let then-general manager Ken "Hawk" Harrelson fire La Russa three years later in 1986.

La Russa's second run with the White Sox yielded an American League Central title and their first-ever back-to-back playoff appearance in 2021. However, the team's winning percentage actually declined relative to Renteria's final year in 2020, and the Sox, also as in 2020, were again bounced from the postseason in the first round.

Things got worse in 2022. Despite playing in the weakest division in baseball and beginning the season among the favorites to reach the World Series, the White Sox under La Russa weren't able to overcome a rash of injuries. They spent just eight days in first place and none after April 20. The team initially saw better results under La Russa's interim replacement, Miguel Cairo, but they weren't able to catch the Cleveland Guardians, who surged down the stretch.

La Russa, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014, won two World Series titles with the St. Louis Cardinals and another with the Oakland A's. He won the Manager of the Year award in his respective league four times and is second on the all-time managerial wins list behind only Connie Mack. La Russa's second stint with the White Sox will be remembered as a curious and largely unsuccessful addendum to what is otherwise a stellar career in the dugout.