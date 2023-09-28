Vaughn, Moncada homer in White Sox 3-1 win over Diamondbacks

CHICAGO (AP) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks delayed clinching an NL wild card berth, losing to the White Sox 3-1 on Thursday as Andrew Vaughn and Yoán Moncada homered for Chicago.

Arizona (84-75) is in position for the second NL wild card and its first postseason appearance since 2017. The Diamondbacks entered two games ahead of the Chicago Cubs and Miami, who were tied for the third and final spot. Arizona would have clinched Thursday with both a win and a Cubs loss at Atlanta.

Each team had three hits, and Arizona went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position.

Tanner Banks (1-4), the second of five Chicago pitchers, threw a scoreless fifth. Bryan Shaw got three straight outs for his fourth save in five chances.

Chicago (61-98) is trying to avoid its first 100-loss season since 2018.

Vaughn hit a two-run homer in the second off Bryce Jarvis (2-1). Ketel Marte had a sacrifice fly in the third and Moncada homered in the fourth.

Rookie Corbin Carroll had two of Arizona's hits.

PLAYOFF PUSH

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said the team will make rotation adjustments if it is able to secure a wild card spot but is only focused on clinching playoff berth until that happens.

"I don't care where we land, where we go or who we wind up playing against," Lovullo said. "Getting to the big dance is the most important thing and then we just play our game. We have very talented players and I think we match up with anybody."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: A day after he was scratched because of right shoulder discomfort, OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was 1 for 4.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (17-8, 3.49 ERA) is scheduled Friday's series opener against Houston RHP J.P. France (11-6, 3.83).

White Sox: RHP Dylan Cease (7-8, 4.66) is slated to oppose San Diego RHP Nick Martinez (5-4, 3.59) on Friday.

------

