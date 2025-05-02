White Sox beat Astros 7-3 and win consecutive home games for the 2nd time this season
Luis Robert Jr. homered and Edgar Quero added two hits and two RBIs as the Chicago White Sox beat the Houston Astros 7-3 on Friday night.
Jonathan Cannon (2-3) allowed two runs on nine hits with five strikeouts in six innings as the AL-worst White Sox won consecutive home games for the second time this season and improved to 9-23.
White Sox rookie infielder Chase Meidroth singled and scored on a one-out double by Quero for a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Robert, who had reached on a walk was thrown out at the plate on the play. Chicago took a two-run lead in the second when Meidroth's two-out hit scored Bobby Dalbec, who had singled.
Houston got a run back in the fourth on consecutive doubles by Christian Walker and Yainer Diaz.
Robert hit his fifth home run — a two-out solo shot for his 500th career hit — and Quero added an RBI single to make it 4-1 in the fifth.
Diaz singled and scored on a Jake Meyers' single in the sixth and later added a solo homer, his third of the season, in the eighth as Houston closed within 4-3.
Chicago broke it open with three runs in the eighth off Astros relievers Tayler Scott and Bennett Sousa.
Houston starter Framber Valdez (1-4) allowed four runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and two walks in five innings.
The Astros, trailing by a run, used a single and two errors to load the bases with one out in the second off Cannon. The right-hander kept his composure and retired Cam Smith on a lineout before getting Meyers on a force out.
The White Sox have won just one series this season, taking 2 of 3 in Boston from April 11-13.
Astros RHP Hunter Brown (4-1, 1.22 ERA) faced White Sox RHP Davis Martin (1-3, 3.24) on Saturday.
___
