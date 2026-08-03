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White Sox acquire pitcher Huascar Brazobán from New York Mets, reports say

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

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Ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Monday, the Chicago White Sox have reportedly added right-handed reliever Huascar Brazobán in a trade with the New York Mets.

The teams have not confirmed the deal, which reportedly went down Sunday night.

MLB.com reported that in exchange for Brazobán, the White Sox are trading Double-A right-hander Gabe Davis and Triple-A right-hander Zach Franklin to the Met.

Brazobán, 36, has posted a 2.56 ERA this season over 49 games. He has struck out 49 and walked 23, MLB.com reported.

Brazobán is in his fifth MLB season, and has also pitched for the Miami Marlins.

The MLB trade deadline is at 5 p.m. Monday.

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